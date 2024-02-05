By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Visible In India? When, Where And How To Watch – All Details Inside
The Total Solar Eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024. Will the Total Solar Eclipse be visible in India? When, where and how to watch it - know details..
New Delhi: The Total Solar Eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024 and everyone is eager to watch the eclipse online. Basics first, according to NASA, a total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. Those people who are at the places on the centre of the Moon’s shadow when it hits the Earth, will experience it. Despite it being the day, the sky will darken and it will look like its dawn or dusk. The total solar eclipse occurs once in every 18 months and its falling on Monday, April 8 this year. Will the Total Solar Eclipse 2024 be visible in India and when, where and how can it be watched, know here…
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.