US Ready To Send Indian To Space In 2024, Says NASA

New Delhi: The US will help train and send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station by the end of 2024, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) administrator Bill Nelson announced on Tuesday. Nelson said the joint Indo-USA NISER satellite would be “one of the great observatories” to look at the changes happening on the Earth, besides noting that the USA was willing to collaborate with India on building an Indian Space Station.

This will be the first space travel by an Indian citizen after Rakesh Sharma’s pioneering journey in 1984. “The selection of the astronaut will be done by Isro, Nasa won’t be a part of it. Details of the mission are being worked out by Isro,” said Nelson, who is on a multi-city visit to India to enhance Indo-US space cooperation.

