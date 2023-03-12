Home

Video: Moment SpaceX’s Crew-5 Astronauts Return To Earth, Splash Down Off Florida Coast | Watch

A video of the stunning moment when four astronauts of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa was shared by the science agency.

The astronauts returned to earth after completing the fifth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and spending 157 days in orbit. (Photo: Twitter/@NASA)

New Delhi: If you are a science nerd and love to spend your day reading about the latest developments from space then you have come to the right place. A video of the moment four astronauts of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa was shared by the science agency. They returned to earth after completing the fifth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and spending 157 days in orbit.

NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, along with-JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina,a-splashed down safely in their Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Tampa, Florida, at 9.02 pm EST (7.02 am India time).

Watch: SpaceX’s Crew-5 Astronauts Return To Earth

Splashdown!#Crew5 is back on Earth, completing a science mission of nearly six months on the @Space_Station. Their @SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft touched down at 9:02pm ET (0202 UTC March 12) near Tampa off the coast of Florida. pic.twitter.com/nLMC0hbKY4 — NASA (@NASA) March 12, 2023

The US-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides dodging space junk, the astronauts had to deal with a pair of leaking Russian capsules docked to the orbiting outpost and the urgent delivery of a replacement craft for the station’s other crew members.

Led by NASA’s Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman to fly in space, the astronauts checked out of the station early Saturday morning. Less than 19 hours later, their Dragon capsule was bobbing in the sea as they awaited pickup.

Earlier in the week, high wind and waves in the splashdown zones kept them at the station a few extra days. Their replacements arrived more than a week ago. “That was one heck of a ride,” Mann radioed moments after splashdown. “We’re happy to be home.”

During their time on station, the crew members also tested hydroponic and aeroponic techniques to grow plants without using soil, released Uganda and Zimbabwe’s first satellites and studied how liquids move in a container in simulated lunar gravity to generate data to improve Moon rover designs.

They tested an on-demand system to produce specific quantities of key nutrients from yogurt, kefir, and a yeast-based beverage. “The astronauts grew dwarf tomatoes in efforts to address the need for a continuous fresh-food production capability in space and reinstalled the station’s bioprinting facility as a stepping stone in long-term plans to manufacture whole human organs in space,” said NASA.

