VIDEO | NASA Explains Why Does The Moon Turn Red During Lunar Eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned. The Earth falls between the two and the Moon passes into the Earth's shadow briefly. Here, NASA explains why does the moon turns red.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: This years last total Lunar Eclipse is expected to be seen on Tuesday and according to NASA there will not be another full lunar eclipse until 2025. However, there would still be partial and penumbral lunar eclipse during this period. Thanks to this eclipse we will be able to witness the ice giant planet Uranus in the sky as the dim Moon will pave way for other celestial bodies to shine better.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned. The Earth falls between the two and the Moon passes into the Earth’s shadow briefly. It is normally understood that the energy of the Sun which reaches the Earth in the form of radiation is seen by the human eye as visible light which has wavelengths.

WHY DOES MOON TURNS RED DURING LUNAR ECLIPSE WATCH VIDEO

WHY DOES MOON TURNS RED DURING LUNAR ECLIPSE

The same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red causes the Moon to turn red during a lunar eclipse. It’s called Rayleigh scattering.

Light travels in waves, and different colours of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength,” NASA explained in a post on its website.

The blue colour, travelling in shorter, smaller waves makes it easy to get scattered by particles and dust but during the sunset, sunlight reaches us from low in the sky, travelling farther before reaching our eyes.

Consequently, it passes through more air and particles scattering and rescattering blue light many times, in many directions. Thus it is removed from the atmosphere, allowing red, orange and yellow colours with larger wavelengths to go through.

In case of a lunar eclipse, when the Moon enters Umbra (the dark centre portion of a shadow), a path where all direct sunlight is blocked by the earth – the light from the Sun passes through the side of Earth, scattering through its atmosphere. Thus, till the time it reaches the moon, only longer wavelengths are left, turning the Moon red.

Once the moon exits the Umbra, it gradually resumes its original cycle, brightening like its usual self.

Lunar eclipses occur roughly twice a year and while one doesn’t need any special equipment to watch it, a dark environment away from bright lights makes the best viewing experience.