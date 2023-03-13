Home

Video: This Space Cup By NASA Can Hold Coffee Without Gravity | Watch

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared a demo video of its futuristic space cup that can hold coffee or any other drink in zero-gravity.

New Delhi: High above our planet in the realm of satellites and space stations, the rules of earth do not apply. The midday sky in space is as black as it the night. Dropped objects do not fall and hot air does not rise. And you fly inside the space station. So, pouring coffee into a usual cup can be tricky. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared a demo video of its futuristic space cup that can hold coffee or any other liquid in zero-gravity.

The demo video, posted by ISS Research on Twitter, shows astronaut Nicole Mann pouring coffee into the specially-designed space cup and drinking from it.”Classic cappuccino, meet the space cup. This demo shows the Capillary Beverage investigation which studies the process of drinking from specially designed Space Cups that use fluid dynamics to mimic the effect of gravity,” the post read.

Watch: NASA’s space cup can hold a drink

Classic cappuccino, meet the space cup. ☕🤝 This demo shows the Capillary Beverage investigation which studies the process of drinking from specially designed Space Cups that use fluid dynamics to mimic the effect of gravity. https://t.co/xFGFTva2Bw pic.twitter.com/M7TQmIwlrC — ISS Research (@ISS_Research) March 2, 2023

How NASA’s space cup works in zero-gravity

This space cup is complexly shaped and demonstrate that specific control of liquids can be maintained in low-gravity environments — but with completely different fluidics principles at play than on Earth. With this space cup, an astronaut can drain the cup in sips or one long gulp in much the same manner as on Earth without tipping their head.

Scientists say that the space cup works by “harnessing the combined effects of surface tension, so-called ‘wetting’ conditions and cup geometry” – similar to the way it functions on earth, according to a report by Mashable. “Capillary action between the drink and the wall of the cup allows the beverage to creep along the channel and be close to the rim. Only a small amount of the drink goes into the channel while the rest of the liquid stays at the bottom through capillary forces,” a paper published in Nature Microgravity stated.

