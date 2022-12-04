Video: NASA Astronauts Out On A Spacewalk, Successfully Install Solar Array On ISS

It is a great achievement for NASA, as 2 astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) went out for an important spacewalk to roll out solar arrays. Watch theses astronauts at work here.

NASA, latest update: From finding intriguing galaxies, exoplanets to walking in space, NASA always has some interesting stuff to offer about space. In major move, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio have successfully installed Roll-Out Solar Array on the starboard truss structure of the space station on Sunday. Cassada and Rubio completed their major objectives for today to install an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) and disconnect a cable to ensure the 1B channel can be reactivated. They also completed an additional task to release several bolts for the upcoming iROSA installation on the 4A power channel on the port truss.

Any time an astronaut gets out of a vehicle while in space, it is called a spacewalk. A spacewalk is also called an EVA. EVA stands for extravehicular activity.

WATCH NASA ATRONAUTS’SPACEWALK

The roll-out solar array has been installed on its mounting bracket on the Starboard-4 truss segment and will soon be mated to cables and deployed. https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/S1IKgvSeQz — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 3, 2022

Astronauts shared a videos a stunning view of earth from their spacewalk.

A panoramic view of the Earth from @NASA spacewalker Josh Cassada’s helmet cam as the space station orbited over Spain’s northwest coast earlier today. https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/GKy3PCm2Fs — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 3, 2022

About the spacewalk

NASA concluded their spacewalk at 2:21 p.m. EST after 7 hours and 5 minutes.

It was the 256th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, upgrades and maintenance, and was the second spacewalk for both astronauts.

Cassada and Rubio are in the midst of a planned six-month science mission living and working aboard the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge and demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic exploration missions, including lunar missions through NASA’s Artemis program.

The iROSAs will increase power generation capability by up to 30%, increasing the station’s total available power from 160 kilowatts to up to 215 kilowatts.