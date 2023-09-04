Home

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander Now In Sleep Mode, ISRO Hopes To Reactivate It After 14 days

The Vikram Lander is not alone in its lunar slumber. Its companion, the Pragyan Rover, has also been put into sleep mode.

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Monday that the Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been set into sleep mode. The process of entering sleep mode took place at approximately 8 am IST, marking a significant milestone in the mission’s timeline.

The Indian space agency has reported that the data collected by the payloads has been transmitted to Earth, and the payloads are currently powered off. ISRO anticipates that the Vikram Lander and Pragyaan will be reactivated around September 22nd.

“Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST today. Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth. Payloads are now switched off. Lander receivers are kept ON. Vikram will fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted and the battery is drained. Hoping for their awakening, around September 22, 2023,” ISRO posted on X.

Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST today. Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth.

Before putting Vikram on sleep, ISRO executed a command for the Lander to reignite its engines, which it accomplished, landing just 30-40 cm from its target. The Indian space agency shared this achievement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This achievement is a major boost for future sample return missions and potential human expeditions to the moon. The successful execution of the hop experiment demonstrates the lander’s ability to move and navigate the lunar terrain, a critical capability for future exploratory missions.

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram soft-landed on Moon, once again! The Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives, successfully executing a hop experiment. Upon command, it fired its engines, elevating itself by about 40 cm as expected and safely landed at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away,” ISRO wrote.

Having placed both the lander and the rover in a dormant state for a duration of 14 days, ISRO is now anxiously awaiting the opportunity to reactivate them once the sun once again graces the south pole. During this period, the temperature at the south pole is expected to plummet dramatically to less than -230 degrees Celsius, as the absence of sunlight will prevent it from warming. After this 14-day interval, when the sun rises once more, the space agency will make another attempt to restart the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to resume their lunar surface experiments. However, the chances of both machines surviving the harsh cold conditions for 14 days remain quite slim.

Vikram Lander

The Vikram Lander, which made its lunar touchdown on August 23, carries four payloads designed for a comprehensive lunar environment study. These include RAMBHA, measuring near-surface plasma density; ChaSTE, assessing lunar soil thermal properties; ILSA, monitoring seismic activity around the landing site; and LRA, contributing to lunar system dynamics understanding.

Following the successful hop experiment, all systems on the Vikram Lander reported nominal performance and good health. The deployed RAMBHA, ChaSTE, and ILSA were expertly folded back and subsequently redeployed, showcasing the lander’s operational capabilities.

This accomplishment in Vikram Lander’s hop experiment represents a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavours. It not only highlights the country’s technological prowess but also paves the way for more ambitious lunar missions in the future. As ISRO continues to analyze the valuable data transmitted by the Vikram Lander, the world anticipates further groundbreaking achievements from this pioneering lunar mission.

Importantly, this achievement sets the stage for future sample return and human missions, igniting enthusiasm for the next phase of lunar exploration! All systems performed as expected and remain in good health. The deployed RAMBHA, ChaSTE, and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment.

