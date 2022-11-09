Want To Get Details Of Any Picture On Google? This Is How To Do It

But many such features have also been given in it, about which most people are not aware.

Google image search: Almost everyone knows how to do Google Search. For this, you only have to open Google’s website or mobile app. But many such features have also been given in it, about which most people are not aware. You can also search for any image on Google. This will give you complete details of it. You can easily search for any favorite phone or cartoon character with the help of just a photo. This will give you more information about them.

Many times, we do not recognize any actor or place in the image found on social media or WhatsApp. In such a situation, by searching that image on Google, you can get complete information about it.

Its method is much easier.

DO IMAGE SEARCH LIKE THIS:

First of all, you open the Google app or Google’s website. Then go to the browser option and click on the options present in the upper right side and select desktop mode. After this Google.com will open in desktop mode.

Now you will see the image option on the upper right corner of the Google home page. Click on it. On clicking, you will see the camera icon on the left side of the search bar. By clicking on it, upload the photo you want to search from the phone’s gallery.

Upload the image. After uploading the image, click on the search button. With this, Google will start showing the search results and you will get all the information related to the image.