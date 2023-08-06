Home

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 Captures First Images of Moon After Entering Lunar Orbit

The ISRO shared a message from the satellite to its centres, which read," MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity".

New Delhi: The ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ‘as viewed by Chandrayaan-3’ a day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit. The space agency put out the video with a caption

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion”.

The video showed the Moon in bluish-green colour with many craters. The video was released hours before the second major manoeuvre which is to take place on late Sunday night.

The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/xQtVyLTu0c — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 6, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Inserted Into Lunar Orbit, Says ISRO

India’s ambitious third Moon mission’s ‘Chandrayaan-3’ spacecraft was successfully inserted into the

lunar orbit on Saturday, ISRO said. The required manoeuvre was done from an ISRO facility here, the city-headquartered national space agency said in a tweet.

“Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network), Bengaluru,” the space agency said in a tweet. Perilune is the spacecraft’s closest point to the moon.

The next operation — reduction of orbit — will be done at 11 pm on Sunday, ISRO added. The space agency also shared a message from the satellite to its centres, which read, “MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity.”

According to ISRO sources, there will be four more Moon-bound manoeuvres to bring the satellite closer to the Moon, which is a 100 kilometre circular orbit.

After the manoeuvre on Sunday, there will be three more till August 17, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover will break away from the propulsion module. After this, de-orbiting manoeuvres will be carried on the lander before the final descent on moon. According to ISRO, it would attempt soft landing on the Moon’s surface on August 23.

“I am Feeling Lunar Gravity,” Chandrayaan-3’s Message to ISRO After Successfully Entering Moon’s Orbit

India’s third unmanned Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 on Saturday successfully entered the lunar orbit, 22 days after it was launched for a far more complicated 41-day voyage to reach the lunar south pole where no other nation has gone before.

“I am feeling lunar gravity,” was Chandrayaan-3’s message to the ISRO after the required maneuver that brought it closer to the moon was carried out without any glitch from the space facility in Bengaluru. The injection into the lunar orbit marked a major milestone in the space agency’s ambitious Rs 600 crore mission.

The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14 and the next 18 days will be crucial for the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO).

