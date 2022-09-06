Delhi: Space is everything enigmatically fascinating one cannot even imagine its extent too. Amid the the various images that emerge almost everyday unravel mysteriously colourful tales of the universe we live in. Recently the International Space Station (ISS) shared a memserising video of shimmering vibrant lights over the Earth’s atmospheres. Hovering over Earth the space station captured scintillating time lapse of aurora formation above the Earth’s atmosphere. The video testifies how distinctly vivid this green coloured formation was..Also Read - Solar Storm To Strike Earth In A 'Direct Hit' Today; May Lead To Global Outage, Disruptions

ISS was over the Indian Ocean and travelling towards Coral Sea east of Australia when the aurora was seen glinting.

WATCH HOW AURORA LOOKS FROM SPACE

This time-lapse video shows an orbital pass above an aurora-draped Indian Ocean all the way to a moonlit Coral Sea east of Australia. pic.twitter.com/U5pGdtdRvD — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 5, 2022

The time lapse garnered lots of comments and likes on twitter as users were swooning over it. One of the tweeple comented, “Every stargazer’s dream place. Amazing view of our universe from the iss.” Indeed!

According to Newsweek report, “On September 4, a stream of solar wind struck the Earth, sparking a geomagnetic storm of the G2 class, according to the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). This storm produced an aurora in some regions, including parts of the United States.”

WHAT IS AN AURORA?

An aurora is a natural light display that shimmers in the sky. Colorful blue, red, yellow, green, and orange lights shift gently and change shape like softly blowing curtains. According to National Geographic, auroras are only visible at night, and usually only appear in lower polar regions. In the north, the display is called aurora borealis, or northern lights. In the south, it is called aurora australis, or southern lights