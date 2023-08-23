Home

What Happens After Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands On The Moon?

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to make a soft landing on the moon in a few hours and everyone is extremely excited and hopeful for ISRO's latest lunar mission. Ahead of the landing, a major question in everyone's mind is, 'What Happens After Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands On The Moon?' Read further to find out..

What Will Happen After Chandrayaan-3 Landing

New Delhi: People across the world have their eyes on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s latest lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 and everyone is hoping and praying that this mission is success. A big question, an answer to which a lot of people want to know is- What Happens After Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands On The Moon? What is the kind of research that will be done by the rover, why has it been sent to the moon and if it lands successfully on the South Pole region of the Moon, what next will happen, with respect to this lunar mission. Find out the answers for the same..

If The Chandrayaan-3 Lands Successfully, What Will Happen After That?

Chandrayaan-3 has different payloads that will be used to carry out different researches. Payloads, as defined by ISRO, are the scientific or technological instruments carried on board a satellite, for a specific purpose; they vary in their purpose, size, composition and capabilities. According to ISRO, these different payloads, namely Lander Payloads, Rover Payloads and Propulsion Module Payload, will be at work and serve different purposes, for various researches after the successful soft landing.

Lander Payloads

RAMPHA-LP (Langmuir Probe) will be used to measure the hear surface plasma (ioms and electrons) density and its changes with time. ChaSTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermo-Physical Experiment) aims to carry out the measurements of thermal properties of the lunar surface near polar region. The ILSA (Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity) will be used to measure the seismicity around thelandign site and delineating the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.

Rover Payloads

APXS (Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer), a rover payload will help in deriving the chemical composition and infering the mineralogical composition to further enhance our understanding of the lunar surface. The LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope) will determine the elemental composition (Mg, Al, SI, K, Ca, Ti Fe) of the lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site.

Propulsion Module Payload

The propulsion module payload SHAPE (Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth) is an experimenta payload to study the spectro-polarimetric signatures of the habitable planet Earth in the near-infrared (NIR) wavelength range.

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the South Pole region of the moon today at around 6:04 PM and the live streaming of the same will begin at 5:20 PM on the official website, YouTube and Facebook page of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Click here to get the direct link of the telecast.

