Kolkata, the city of joy is all set to witness its zero shadow moment on Sunday (June 5) when there will be no shadow from sunlight during a particular period of the day. This is will be Kolkata's first zero shadow day of the year and the zero shadow moment will be around 11:34 am. However, in other locations, the day of zero shadow will vary depending upon their position between the two Tropics.

What is Zero Shadow Moment?

A zero shadow day is a particular time of a day when the Sun does not cast a shadow of an object at noon, when the sun will be exactly at the zenith position. Zero shadow day happens twice a year for locations between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees of latitude (between the tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, respectively) when the sun is exactly overhead.

Every year on the zero shadow days, students and astrophiles who are located between the two Tropics erect vertical poles, different objects and sometimes even stand outside to see for themselves the cosmic event. In different cities where the zero shadow day has already occured this year, has experienced the zero shadow moment when every object under the Sun lost their shadows for a few moments.

Explaining this phenomenon, Astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “Any form of visible light falling on an object generally produces a shadow, unless it is exactly above the object. People and any object, all around the world, living between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn (+23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude) lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two days are called zero shadow days,” he said.

Duari said this event also reminds the people of motions and position of celestial bodies with respect to Earth which have direct links to events on the planet like change of seasons, tides and eclipses besides the zero shadow moments.

The sun is almost never exactly overhead at noon, but usually transits a bit lower in altitude a bit to the north or a bit to the south, he added.

Zero Shadow Moment of Kolkata

Kolkata will witness the zero shadow moment around 11:34 am today. The city is around 2,500 km from the equator and around 93.5 km from Tropic of Cancer, the imaginary line which passes close to Krishnanagar in Nadia district. On its return path (called Dakshinayan) the sun will again be exactly overhead in Kolkata on July 7, at around 11:41 am and the day will be the second zero shadow day of the year, he added.