Delhi: Do you also send out messages and then mull over them thinking to have a second go at it? But what’s done is done and you can’t really do over but not any more. WhatsApp. One of the biggest instant messaging platforms has rolled out a feature wherein you can take your time, think over your message and make it go away even after 2 whole days! Yes, the Meta owned platform has now extended the window for deleting the messages. On the microblogging platform Twitter, WhatsApp announced the change in the option to delete sent messages.Also Read - The Wait is Over! WhatsApp Users Can Now Leave Groups Silently, Choose 'Online' Status Viewers

“Rethinking your message? Now you will have a little over two days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send,” the platform wrote on Twitter. Also Read - WhatsApp To Roll Out 7 New Features: Status Reaction, Login Approval And More

💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022



Now onwards WhatsApp will allow users to delete a message up to two days and 12 hours after sending it. Previously, this limit was only 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds.

For being able to avail this delete for everyone option, both the sender and the receiver should be using the latest version of WhatsApp. Even post deleting a message, recipient still might have access to any media shared with the message that would have gotten saved in the phone.

Earlier in the day WhatsApp also announced three important privacy features that everyone had been looking forward to.

Meanwhile, the platform will soon release a new feature that will allow group admins the ability to delete messages for everyone. WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.17.12 and that will let group admins delete any message for everyone.

Being on a feature roll out spree, WhatsApp beta users will soon be able to react to status on the platform, get login approvals as well. It is always exciting to know what latest feature is WhatsApp hiding in the bag and when will it be out.

(With IANS input)