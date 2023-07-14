Home

Who Is India’s ‘Rocket Woman’ Ritu Karidhal Srivastava? Know Her Involvement With Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission

New Delhi: The failure of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019 fueled the Indian scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to rectify their mistakes and be better equipped for today’s moon mission from Satish Dhawan space centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. After three years of hard work, sweat and tears, the space agency is finally ready to take the ‘giant leap’. And if the landing is successful, India will become the fourth country to achieve this, after the United States, Russia, and China.

Even though the Chandrayaan-3 mission is helmed by men, unlike the Chandrayaan-2 mission, a sizable number of women are behind the project. There are about 54 female engineers/scientists who worked directly in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. They are associate and deputy project directors and project managers of various systems working at different centres.

Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, one of the senior scientists at ISRO is leading the mission. Here’s all about her.

Who is Ritu Karidhal Srivastava

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava is a senior scientist in Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO). Her key role in the success of the Mars Orbiter Mission has made her famous. She holds a master’s degree in Physics from Lucknow University and an MTech from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. From a very young age, she was attracted to space. Collection of articles related to space missions by ISRO or NASA was her hobby during her young days. She joined ISRO in November 1997. Till now she has been a key member of many major space missions of ISRO. She has been the operations director for many missions. She has more than 20 papers in international and national publications to her credit. Ritu Karidhal is also called the Rocket Woman of India who also played a major role during India’s Mars mission. She helmed the Mars mission as the deputy director of the project. Former president of India, the late DR APJ Abdul Kalam presented the ISRO Young Scientist Award in 2007, and she has also been a TED talk speaker where she highlighted keynotes about the Mars Orbiter Mission.

