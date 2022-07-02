World UFO Day 2022: The mere mention of UFOs is enough to scare a few, delight a few, excite a few, energize a few, and overall, get the attention of almost everyone on the planet who has even the slightest interest in the extra-terrestrial, what with that numerous movies from across the world have toyed with the idea of the sightings of the unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and the existence of extraterrestrial (ET) beings, in popular parlance known as aliens. The most prominent being “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982), produced and directed by Steven Spielberg and starring a five-year-old Drew Barrymore. At home, it was the spitting image “Koi… Mil Gaya” (2003).Also Read - 5 Most Powerful Militaries In The World; Where Does India Stand

What is World UFO Day?

World UFO Day is meant to create awareness for people on planet earth to gather together and watch the skies for unidentified flying objects (UFOs). Also, the stated goal of the July 2 celebration is to raise awareness of "the undoubted existence of UFOs" and to encourage governments to declassify their files on UFO sightings. That is if there have been encounters with the ETs, then the concerned countries wherever it happened are encouraged to share the information with the rest of the world.

Conflict of dates

World UFO day is celebrated by some on June 24, and others on July 2. June 24 is the date that reporter Kenneth Arnold wrote is generally considered to be the first widely reported UFO in the United States while July 2 is related to the 1947 UFO crash in Roswell. The Roswell incident is the recovery of balloon debris on July 2 from a ranch near Corona, New Mexico by United States Army Air Forces (USAAF) officers from Roswell Army Air Field in 1947. On July 8, 1947, Roswell Army Air Field issued a press release stating that they had recovered a "flying disc".

World UFO Day – July 2

World UFO Day is celebrated annually on July 2 to spread awareness about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and the existence of extra-terrestrial (ETs) beings. July 2 was declared the official World UFO Day by the World UFO Day Organization (WUFODO). As per the WUFODO, the aim behind celebrating World UFO Day is to spread awareness about the existence of UFOs and intelligent beings from outer space.

When was the first World UFO Day celebrated?

The first World UFO Day was celebrated in 2001 by UFO researcher Haktan Akdogan, so say the records. Also, observing this day encourages the governments to make their knowledge about the UFO sightings public.

How is World UFO Day celebrated?

World UFO Day is celebrated by indulging in extensive discussions and getting into conversations about how and why humans are not the only beings in the Universe. There might be friendly neighborhoods, or not-so-friendly, even hostile ones. It doesn’t matter as long as we come across a few and experience their feelings for us.

So, get ready with your telescopes, transmitters, communicators, Citizens band radio (CB radio), binoculars, and even microscopes in case the aliens shed some bacteria or cells.

Enjoy it to the hilt!