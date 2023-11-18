Home

World’s Most Powerful Rocket: SpaceX’s Starship Set To Launch Today, Seven Months After Last One Blew Up

SpaceX is set for another test flight of its giant rocket on Saturday. The second launch was delayed due to technical issues.

World’s Most Powerful Rocket: SpaceX's Starship Set To Launch Today, Seven Months After Last One Blew Up. | Photo: AFP

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is all set for another test flight of its powerful rocket on Saturday, months after the first flight exploded in the sky. The American spacecraft manufacturer and launch service provider delayed the second launch of its massive Starship rocket by a day due to a technical snag. Informing about the same, Musk took to Twitter and wrote, “We need to replace a grid fin actuator, so the launch is postponed to Saturday.”

Starship Test Flight: What to expect?

The test flight is scheduled to last 1.5 hours, just short of completing a full Earth orbit. The spacecraft will follow an eastward trajectory, crossing the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans before safely ditching near Hawaii.

Starship Test Flight: What happened during first test flight?

The first Starship test launch in April this year did not unfold as intended; it exploded over the Gulf of Mexico. During the first test flight, Starship achieved a successful liftoff from its Texas launchpad. However, it encountered multiple engine failures during ascent. These failures prevented the planned separation of rocket stages after which the rocket started uncontrolled spin. As a result, SpaceX chose to intentionally destroy the vehicle.

Starship Test Flight: Why such heavy rocket

Starship, is the largest and most powerful rocket in existence, serves as a linchpin in Elon Musk’s aspirations to transport payloads and individuals to distant destinations such as the Moon and Mars.

Starship includes the spacecraft and giant heavy rocket, forms a completely reusable transportation system made for up to 100 people and cargo transport up to 150 metric tonnes in a fully reusable mode and 250 metric tonnes when expended.

It is worth noting that American space agency NASA has signed a $3 billion contract to utilise the spacecraft for landing astronauts on the lunar surface as early as 2025.

Additionally, it can be employed to deploy SpaceX’s advanced Starlink satellites, with the goal of enhancing the capacity of satellite-based internet technology.

