World’s Most Powerful Rocket ‘Starship’ Will Be On Mars In Next 5 Years: Elon Musk

Elon Musk said that the starship Starship rocket will be on Mars within five years.

Starship and Mars: Amid the ongoing competition to conquer the space sector, Elon Musk has made a big claim that has rolled the eyeballs of everyone. He said that the powerful Starship rocket, will be on Mars within five years. Notably, the rocket aims to help land astronauts on the Moon in 2026. Earlier this week, SpaceX successfully completed its third test flight of its 400-foot-tall Starship rocket, along with the Heavy booster.

“Starship will be on Mars within 5 years,” the billionaire posted on X. The Tesla CEO also posted some images of the Starship rocket, saying “wild that this is a real picture”.

“Pretty much anything that you can do on the ground should be done on the ground. But for warming up Mars, reflectors made on Phobos & Deimos (Mars’ two moons) could be a good way to go,” he further said.

It is worth noting that Starship is the most powerful rocket in the globe and it will ne used to send astronauts to the Moon and then eventually to Mars.

The rocket has giant first-stage booster called Super Heavy and a 50 metres upper-stage spacecraft called starship.

The SpaceX chief has a plan to shift at least one million humans to the Red Planet. “We are mapping out a game plan to get a million people to Mars,” Musk wrote in a recent post on X.

“Civilisation only passes the single-planet Great Filter when Mars can survive even if Earth supply ships stop coming,” he added. “One day, a trip to Mars will be like a flight across the country”. He also aims to build a base on the Moon.

“Humanity should have a moon base, cities on Mars and be out there among the stars,” the X owner said.

