Worm Moon 2023 India Timing: Skygazers Can Witness The Big Ball Of Light Today

Worm Moon 2023: Indians can witness the stunning Worm Moon today evening.The last full Moon of the winter is called 'Worm Moon'.

Worm Moon 2023: Another name for the March moon is the "Full Sap Moon" because it's also the time of year when the sap of sugar maples starts to flow. (Photo: Pixabay)

Worm Moon 2023: Here’s some good news for skygazers in India as you will be able to spot the bright Worm Moon today. The last full Moon of the winter is called ‘Worm Moon’. The astronomical event is caused by Earth’s tilt on its axis and its motion in orbit around the Sun. March’s full moon will not be a supermoon. This is because supermoons occur when the moon’s orbit is closest to the Earth.

Worm Moon Timing In India

Indians can witness the stunning Worm Moon on Tuesday evening. The moon is likely to reach its peak illumation at 6:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, the two brightest planets – Venus and Jupiter – will dominate the western sky as the evening twilight ends at 7:04 PM EST. “The brightest will be Venus (as the evening star) at 19 degrees above the western horizon. Jupiter (second brightest) will be 6 degrees below Venus,” the NASA said.

About Worm Moon

The Worm Moon is called Lenten Moon in Europe during which is the fasting period before Easter. It is called Worm Moon as it is that time of the year when earthworms emerge from the soils. Another name for the March moon is the “Full Sap Moon” because it’s also the time of year when the sap of sugar maples starts to flow.

The Almanac says Native American and other traditional moon names were used to track the seasons. This month’s ‘Full Worm Moon’ is named as such because the ground begins to soften enough for earthworms to appear (thus inviting the birds to feed).

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the last time the full moon and the spring equinox coincided this closely (just four hours apart) was in March 2000, but the last time they occurred on the exact same date was back on March 20, 1981.

