Year Ender 2023: A Glimpse Of Most Significant Space Explorations Of The Year

Year Ender 2023: As the year comes to an end, let's take a look back at significant space developments that happened this year.

2023’s Most Pivotal Moments Of Space Exploration: The year has come to an end, and there is no doubt that 2023 has been very exciting for space research. The missions launched worldwide this year have definitely enhanced our astronomical understanding and extended our reach into the vast universe. 2023 is also significant for India as the country created history with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) managing the first-ever soft landing on the Moon’s south polar region. Another achievement for India was the successful launch of Aditya-L1 to Lagrangian point-1, from where it will study the Sun. Now, as the end of the year is near, here’s a look back at significant space developments that happened this year.

Chandrayaan-3

In August this year, India created history by becoming the first country to perform a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface. With this achievement, India has entered the elite club of countries (Russia the US and China) that have achieved a soft landing on the moon. After the soft-landing lander Vickram and rover Pragyan conducted experiments on the moon. ISRO even successfully performed a hopping experiment of Vikram’s lander. After 14 days of crucial experiments and sending data back to Earth both Vikram and Pragyan parked to sleep forever on the south pole. This achievement was a testament to the Indian space agency’s engineering capabilities.

Aditya-L1 Mission

Months after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO launched India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1- to study the Sun from the halo orbit around the first Sun-earth Lagrangian point (L1). The L1 point is located roughly 1.5 million km from Earth. The Indian space agency launched the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in September from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The mission aims to study the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, flares and near-earth space weather, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, the solar wind acceleration, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME).

Euclid Telescope Launch

The European Space Agency (ESA) launched its Euclid mission in July 2023. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying ESA’s telescope successfully took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Notably, this is the first mission that will explore two of the universe’s greatest mysteries: dark energy and dark matter. The duration of the mission is 6 years 5 months 11 days. Euclid will create a map of the Universe across space and time by studying billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years, across more than a third of the sky.

JUICE mission to Jupiter’s moons

ESA launched its Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice, in April 2023. The spacecraft will study the giant gas planet and its three large ocean-bearing moons, namely – Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa. The mission aims to characterize the three moons as planetary objects and potential habitats, study the wider Jupiter system and its complex environment.

NASA’s Psyche Mission to Metal Asteroid

Psyche mission aims to study a metal-rich asteroid with the same name, which is located in the main asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars. NASA launched the Psyche spacecraft in October 2023. Notably, this is the American space agency’s first mission to study an asteroid that is loaded with more metal than rock or ice. According to NASA’s statement, the Psyche mission is a journey to an asteroid, which is full of metals, orbiting the sun and located between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft will start exploring the asteroid by August 2029.

