Filmmaker Karan Johar recalled his first directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) as the film completes 21 years in the industry. The iconic romantic Hindi film features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year followed by receiving the status of one of the most popular Hindi films ever in the history of Indian cinema. Now, celebrating the film and expressing his love for the first film he helmed, director Karan Johar took to Instagram and mentioned K2H2 is special to him and will always be.

The filmmaker posted a happy poster of the film on social media that made the fans nostalgic. He also thanked the audience for accepting him with this film and making the experience of making Kuch Kuch Hota Hai totally ‘timeless’. KJo tagged the members of his lead cast and the major names from his production team in the post. The caption on his post read, “Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music & the heart & soul of this film was all in the right place❤️ Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21yrs! #21YearsOfClassicKKHH @iamsrk @kajol #RaniMukerji @beingsalmankhan @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies” (sic)

Last year, when the film completed 20 years in the industry, a grand event was organised by Karan where he invited the who’s who of the film industry and had a chat with SRK, Kajol and Rani. The entire team shared their memories associated with the shooting of the film and recalled the fun they had together while on the sets. Celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan among others attended the event.

Karan gave some interesting anecdotes about the film at the event. He mentioned how they often used to play pranks on Kajol and she was dating Ajay Devgn at that time. KJo also revealed that it was Aditya Chopra who recommended Rani’s name to him for the role of Tina after Twinkle Khanna rejected the film.