Actor Akshay Kumar announced one of his upcoming films on his birthday recently. He revealed that he is performing the role of brave king Prithviraj Chauhan in YRF’s next biggie titled Prithviraj. Now, the name of the female lead opposite Akshay is also out. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay in Prithviraj. The news was confirmed by Manushi herself in an official statement from the production house. The actor said she was fortunate to be making her foray in the Hindi film industry with a big production banner like Yash Raj Films.

The former beauty queen also revealed that she is looking forward to learning on the sets and perform her role with utmost conviction. Manushi said she is playing the character of princess Sanyogita, who, as per the legends, falls in love with king Prithviraj and both elope to get married. Manushi added she was looking at this character as the epitome of grace, beauty and strength as she has been depicted as a woman who showed extreme courage by taking the decisions of her life in that time of the history when women speaking for themselves were not appreciated and respected.

Manushi had to go through nine months of intense training to prepare for her role in the film. Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi revealed that the banner organised an audition process and Manushi matched the kind of ‘magnetic persona’ they needed for the character. “She auditioned for the role a couple of times because we wanted to be dead sure with this casting and she nailed it each time. She has been rehearsing six days a week since then and she is being thoroughly groomed for the last 9 months by YRF,” he explained.

The film is hitting the screens during Diwali next year. What is interesting to observe is how Prithviraj is just another commercial Bollywood film in which a male star who’s in his 50s is getting to romance a female actor who’s more than 30 years younger to him. Your thoughts on the same?