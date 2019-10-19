On October 19, 1995, one of the most important films from the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio was to release – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). Nobody knew its fate. It was the directorial debut of iconic director Yash Chopra’s young son Aditya Chopra, starring young stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Although everybody loved the script of the movie, none of the cast and crew thought it would go down in cinematic history as one of the most iconic Bollywood movies of all time. As DDLJ completes exactly 24 years, Kajol evoked the past sweet memories of essaying the role of Simran in the film.

She has recreated her pose from the film’s famous poster in which she can be seen reading a book wearing round frame spectacles donning a yellow dress. Kajol posted a clip taking to Instagram, in which she can be seen reading a book wearing almost similar glasses and a yellow sweatshirt. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, “Still got the specs & still reading in weird places even after 24 years. #24YearsOfDDLJ.”

Still got the specs & still reading even after 24 years.#24YearsOfDDLJ pic.twitter.com/creOmOwb4R — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 19, 2019



Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge narrates the moving love story of Raj, played by Shah Rukh and Simran. While the young hearts fall in love at a vacation in Europe Simran’s father thereafter takes her to India to marry her to another boy as promised. As DDLJ ended with Raj and Simran’s union despite many hurdles, the film redefined romance for every 90s kid.

Aditya Chopra’s maiden film as director, DDLJ has won 10 Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director at the 1996 edition of the ceremony.