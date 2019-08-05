Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a cult film with extreme drama, dance performances. It is a blockbuster film of the 90s directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Released on 5 August 1994, Hum Aapke Hain Koun completes 25 years today. Madhuri Dixit-Nene took fans down memory lane by first enacting as Nisha from the film and then taking up the #GulelChallenge.

Madhuri’s co-star Salman Khan playfully takes aim and shoots at her derriere using a catapult. She does the same today to celebrate the 25th anniversary. Twenty-five years later, Madhuri took charge of the catapult. She captured it on camera and posted the video on Twitter, captioning it: “I still remember the fun we had while shooting this scene! As #HumAapkeHainKoun completes 25 years, take the #GulelChallenge with your friends and tag me. I would like to nominate @BeingSalmanKhan, @renukash, @AnilKapoor, @Varun_dvn & @sonakshisinha to take this challenge!”

Watch the video here:

 

Madhuri also posted a video of herself that had her coughing in Nisha style. She can be seen recreating her famous “Uh-hu, Uh-hu” moment:


Renuka Shahane, who played the elder sister of Madhuri, shared several unseen BTS pictures from the sets of the film.

 

 
#HAHK25Yrs With great humility and gratitude I thank #SoorajBarjatya and #RajshriProductions for giving me this once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime movie. I am forever grateful to the late Raj Babuji and Sudhaji for their kindness & compassion. I would like to thank our company make up person Jayanti dada, Production in charge P K Guptaji and Art Director Bijon Das Gupta for suggesting my name to Soorajji for this role. I would like to thank all my co-actors. I miss Reema tai, Laxmikant & Ajit Vachhaniji. I thank our DOP late Rajan Kinagiji, editor Mukhtar Ahmed sir, Music Directors Raamlaxman ji. I want to specially thank late Mani aunty ( Rabadi) for making my beautiful costumes. I’d like to thank the direction assistants who were so wonderful, Joshiji, Vinay, Nabh Kumar Raju. I’d like to thank Jayanti dad’s make up assistant Pappu who later became my personal make-up man and my hair stylist Jenny who are still with me in all these 25 years. I would like to thank the audiences for continuing to love this sweet film and to continue showering their blessings for making HAHK 25 not out. Spread love and joy and that warm fuzzy family-wala feeling 😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤

Anupam Kher, who played the role of Madhuri and Renuka’s father in the film, was cast opposite Reema Lagoo in the movie. He even took to Twitter to congratulate Barjatya.