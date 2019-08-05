Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a cult film with extreme drama, dance performances. It is a blockbuster film of the 90s directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Released on 5 August 1994, Hum Aapke Hain Koun completes 25 years today. Madhuri Dixit-Nene took fans down memory lane by first enacting as Nisha from the film and then taking up the #GulelChallenge.

Madhuri’s co-star Salman Khan playfully takes aim and shoots at her derriere using a catapult. She does the same today to celebrate the 25th anniversary. Twenty-five years later, Madhuri took charge of the catapult. She captured it on camera and posted the video on Twitter, captioning it: “I still remember the fun we had while shooting this scene! As #HumAapkeHainKoun completes 25 years, take the #GulelChallenge with your friends and tag me. I would like to nominate @BeingSalmanKhan, @renukash, @AnilKapoor, @Varun_dvn & @sonakshisinha to take this challenge!”

Watch the video here:

Madhuri also posted a video of herself that had her coughing in Nisha style. She can be seen recreating her famous “Uh-hu, Uh-hu” moment:



Renuka Shahane, who played the elder sister of Madhuri, shared several unseen BTS pictures from the sets of the film.

Anupam Kher, who played the role of Madhuri and Renuka’s father in the film, was cast opposite Reema Lagoo in the movie. He even took to Twitter to congratulate Barjatya.