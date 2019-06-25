King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan today completed 27 years in the industry. He has appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films and earned numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards. He started his career in 1992 with Deewana and in no time, he had millions of girls swooning over his dimpled smile and wanting to run into his outstretched arms. King Khan is one of the most adored actors in Bollywood and Hollywood and netizens have started #27GoldenYearsOfSRK trend on Twitter.

For many Shah Rukh Khan is inspiration while for others, he is God in human form, and therefore, on this day, as the actor completes yet another milestone. One of the fans tweeted, “Stars & Superstars come and go. LEGENDS stay forever Congrats to the Living Legend @iamsrk for completing 27 Golden Years in Film Industry”.

Another one wrote, “27 Years of hard work, dedication, determination, passion, generosity, success, inspiration, love, winning hearts and only one man – SHAH RUKH KHAN.”

Take a look at wishes for Shah Rukh Khan:

27 Years : 27 Hits 40 Success Hit Percentage : 46% Success Percentage : 70% (RECORD) Overseas : 88% Worldwide : 72% (Record)#27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/ROwnWrhmea — Animesh Kumar (@IAMSRKFAN_KISHU) June 25, 2019

Here is my journey from Nepal to Mannat to witness my idol @iamsrk last year and today wishing him congratulations for his 27 years in Bollywood❤️#27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/iFtGrlvhNZ — Arun Katuwal (@arunwrites_) June 25, 2019

On June 25, 1992, Bollywood 💖was introduced to a man who’d go on to be the heartthrob of the nation and eventually, rule the entertainment industry.’ ‘A man who brought Bollywood to world level whose acting is flawless and has over 1bn fans worldwide.@iamsrk

#27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/0gOtxKd340 — vishimeenas (@Vijayshreemeena) June 25, 2019

Is there any better way to celebrate this day by listening @iamsrk songs….Love u Shahrukh… Keep working hard and Always make country proud….Blessings from my mom side too….#27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/4aSqG4dCvk — mayank mehta (@mayankm94847123) June 25, 2019

Open your arms & welcome the beautiful day with love, as He taught ❤ The most popular pose 💝 #27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/sKqtHchNXI — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) June 25, 2019

The man, the myth, the titular character in all our lives. The best 27 years of the Indian film industry, the best career of any Indian actor ever, and above all setting humanitarian standards for the last 27 years.

#27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/KxUDFA2r7E — Natasha Srkian (@NatashaSrk) June 25, 2019

This is how his neverending journey started . May this very journey of entertaining people across the world never stop .#27GoldenYearsOfSRK @iamsrk 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Xt6c9pKkaz — Sk Sajjad Alam (@iamssa01) June 25, 2019

Can’t rely on the fact that ,he is always will and always has the versatility that no one will and no one has .that’s @iamsrk #27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/AA5txITScL — SRK IS LIFE 😊 (@nagpur_srk) June 25, 2019

27 Years of Hardwork .

27 Years of Love .

His passion for cinema is unmatchable. #27GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/CRBby9k47r — Joy (@JoySRKian_1) June 24, 2019

After a spate of hits and misses and some eminently forgettable films in recent years, SRK is now busy promoting the new project The Lion King, where he will be dubbing in Hindi for the character Musafa and his son Aryan Khan will dub for Simba.