King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan today completed 27 years in the industry. He has appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films and earned numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards. He started his career in 1992 with Deewana and in no time, he had millions of girls swooning over his dimpled smile and wanting to run into his outstretched arms. King Khan is one of the most adored actors in Bollywood and Hollywood and netizens have started #27GoldenYearsOfSRK trend on Twitter.
For many Shah Rukh Khan is inspiration while for others, he is God in human form, and therefore, on this day, as the actor completes yet another milestone. One of the fans tweeted, “Stars & Superstars come and go. LEGENDS stay forever Congrats to the Living Legend @iamsrk for completing 27 Golden Years in Film Industry”.
Another one wrote, “27 Years of hard work, dedication, determination, passion, generosity, success, inspiration, love, winning hearts and only one man – SHAH RUKH KHAN.”
Take a look at wishes for Shah Rukh Khan:
After a spate of hits and misses and some eminently forgettable films in recent years, SRK is now busy promoting the new project The Lion King, where he will be dubbing in Hindi for the character Musafa and his son Aryan Khan will dub for Simba.