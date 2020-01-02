A 45-year-old woman named Karmala Modex from Kerala has claimed that she is singer Anuradha Paudwal‘s biological daughter. The woman has also registered a case in the district family court in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram claiming that the popular playback singer handed her over to a family when she was just four days old.

As reported by Indian Express, the middle-aged woman believes that Paudwal gave her to her foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes in the year 1974 because she didn’t want to raise a child then and it was only recently that her father revealed the truth about her lineage on his deathbed. Karmala has also claimed that as soon as she got to know the truth, she tried to contact the national award-winning playback singer but didn’t get any response. She added that she tried to get through her entire family but all her efforts went in vain and she was left with no option but to take the legal route.

In her statement to the daily, Karmala said, “I was told that I was four days old when I was handed over to my foster parents. Ponnachan, who was posted in the Army in Maharashtra at the time, was friends with Anuradha. Later, he got a transfer to Kerala.”

She also mentioned that her foster mother Agnes was unaware of the truth herself, adding that she was raised as the fourth child of her foster parents. Karmala’s advocate Anil Prasad revealed that the district court has asked Paudwal and her two children to appear on January 27 for hearing. And if they fail to do so, his client shall ask for a DNA test to be done. In addition to this, Karmala has also asked for a compensation of Rs 50 crore for allegedly denying her the childhood and life she was entitled to.