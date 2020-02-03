Though there’s still time for the main event to happen, Filmfare facilitated a curtain-raiser in Mumbai on Sunday, 2nd February 2020 where the technicians in Hindi film were awarded for their work along with the winners for the short films. Bollywood celebrities including Alaya Furniturewala, Ananya Pandey, Vaani Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor among others rocked the red carpet of Amazon Filmfare awards curtain-raiser evening on Sunday. Apart from the top-notch actors of the tinsel town, renowned designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar and other eminent names of the film fraternity graced the ceremony with their presence.

The organizers started to share the pictures and videos where fun questions were asked to the attendees while they walked the red carpet. Apart from all the glam that happened on the red carpet, the names of the winners from various categories have also started to pour in.

Have a look at the pictures and videos:

2019 was a great year with back to back super hits. The audiences were not only treated with quality films but also saw some innovative concepts and stories on screen. As for the venue, Filmfare ditched Mumbai to opt for Guwahati, Assam and the winners will receive the black lady on the 15th of February.