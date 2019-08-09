The 66th National Film Awards were announced at the PIB Conference Room by Chairmen of Jury at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. The members of the Feature Film Jury, Non-Feature Film Jury and Best Writing Jury presented their reports to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi. While the recipients of the National Film Awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony takes place on May 3 every year, it was delayed this year because of the Lok Sabha polls.

There are 31 categories in feature film category and there are 419 entries that came in including regional films.

Here’s the complete list of awards:

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanathi

Best Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Telugu Film: Mahanathi

Best Tamil Film: Baaram

Best Feature Film: Hellaru

Best Rajasthani film: ‘Turtle’ directed by Dinesh Yadav.

Best Malayalam Film: ‘Sudani from Nigeria’

Best Music: 'Jyoti'

Best Assamese film: ‘Bulbul Can Sing’

Best choreography: Jyothi D Tommaar for ‘Ghoomar’ from ‘Padmaavat’

Best music director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Padmaavat’

Best background music: ‘Uri’

Best Sound Design: ‘Uri’

Uttarakhand has announced the most film-friendly state.

The winners in the non-feature films category are:

Best Film: ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’

Best Short Film: ‘Kasab’

Best Sports Film: ‘Swimming Through The Darkness’

Best Educational Film: ‘Sarlabh Virala’

Best Film on Social Issues: ‘Taala Te Kunji’

Best Debut Non-Feature Film: ‘Feluda: 50 Years of Ray’s Detective’

Best Arts and Culture Film: ‘Bunkar: The Last of The Varanasi Weavers’

Best Science & Technology Film: ‘G.D Naidu: The Edison of India’

Best Environmental Film: ‘The World’s Most Famous Tiger’

Best Promotional Film: ‘Rediscovering Jalam’

Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda

Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs. Last year, Sridevi and Vinod Khanna were conferred with the award posthumously.

Female playback singer Mayavi Manave singer Bindhu Malini

Male playback singer Arijit Singh Binte Dil (Padmaavat)

Best Child artiste PV Rohith

Best Investigative Film — Amoli (Non-Feature Film Category; directed by Jasmine Kaur Roy & Avinash Roy)

Best Rajasthani Film — Turtle

Best Environment Film — The World’s Most Famous Tiger (directed by Subbiah Nallamuthu)

Best Promotional Film — Rediscovering Jalam (directed by Avinash Maurya & Kriti Gupta)

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)