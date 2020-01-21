Raising the curtain to the playing 11 of Kabir Khan‘s ’83 who essay Kapil Dev’s devils of 1983 cricket World Cup, lead star Ranveer Singh has finally unveiled the look of the eleventh player, Addinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar. Feared by the bowlers, so much so that he was called “the colonel”, Dilip contributed largely to India’s heroic win against West Indies in the game.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer introduced Addinath as, “THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer Presenting @adinathkothare as DILIP VENGSARKAR @83thefilm #ThisIs83 (sic).” Addinath himself shared his first look poster and gushed, “He played a big part in our victory of the World Cup in 1983. It’s been a truly life-changing experience to play his Role – Presenting the Colonel, #DilipVengsarkar! #ThisIs83 (sic).”

So far, ten posters of ’83 have been released in total. They introduced Chika aka K Srikkanth of Kapil Dev’s devil played by Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays India’s Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as the ‘fearless batsman who could single-handedly change the game for India’ aka Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil who plays his father and ‘Mumbai ka Sandstorm’, Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahhiya’s as ‘all-rounder devil’ Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as the dynamic Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar’s first look as wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani and Ammy Virk as “Ballu Paaji” Balwinder Singh Sandhu of Kabir Khan‘s playing 11 in ’83.

’83 is a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history. It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

In ’83, Khan made sure to rope in people who were associated with the cricket from the very beginning. Therefore, the sons of the cricketers who played the World Cup tournament in 1983 were cast. The director revealed that many cricket legends were present at the stadium during the shooting of the winning scene. One of them was Clive Lloyd, the captain of the ’83 West Indies team, who had arrived to support his son who was playing his (Clive’s) role in the film. However, when the trophy scene was being shot, he refused to come closer saying he didn’t want to see the cup being taken away for the second time in his life.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.