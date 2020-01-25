Before the big reveal of the first poster from ‘83‘, the makers of the film on Saturday shared pictures of Ranveer Singh‘s ‘Kapil’s Devils’ all dressed in blue along with Kapil Dev, Kabir Khan, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Reliance Entertainment shared the pictures of the entire team in a Twitter post that reads,” Kapil’s Devils are set for the next innings! #ThisIs83 #83FirstLook. “The photographs feature the entire lead cast of the movie, dressed up in blue. The cast of the movie has been introduced by Ranveer Singh in the form of individual character posters from ‘Kapil’s Devils’ ahead of the poster release.

Ranveer has shared the first look posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson along with Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

Take a look:

So far, all the posters of 83‘ have been released introducing the various members of Kapil Dev’s playing 11 who brought the World Cup trophy home in 1983. 83‘ is a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history. It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

The sports-drama also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh, who will be portraying the role of legendary all-rounder cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Reliance Entertainment. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10.

(With inputs from ANI)