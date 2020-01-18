After introducing seven characters from his much-anticipated Kabir Khan-directorial ‘83‘, lead star Ranveer Singh revealed yet another character poster featuring singer Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal on Saturday from the upcoming sports drama. Calling out the former ace bowler of Kapil Dev’s cricket team for cracking up a dull moment in a moment, the makers treated fans to Harrdy’s look as Madan.

Taking to their respective Instagram handle, Ranveer, who will be essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, shared the character poster on Instagram and wrote, “PUNJAB DA GABRU VEER !!! Presenting @HARRDYSANDHU as the Dynamic MADAN LAL!!! #ThisIs83”

The poster shows Harrdy as Madan Lal, in the Indian gear of 83, in the middle of his bowling action. Lal played a pivotal role in helping India win the World Cup in 1983. Earlier, Ranveer had shared seven character posters which featured Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, and Jatin Sarna.

Harrdy Sandhu also shared the poster and wrote, “Not a lot of you who know me, know that I have played First Class Cricket for Punjab and Under 19’s for India. I’ve played cricket for more than 10 years of my life and Cricket was always my first love. Always wanted to play for the country and wear the Indian Jersey. Circumstances were such that due to injuries, I couldn’t.

Life has played a full circle for me, what I couldn’t do in real life doing that for my debut in Bollywood.

Grateful for this opportunity to be playing the character of a legend – Madan Lal Sir.

#ThisIs83.”

Nishant Dahiya will be seen essaying the role of Roger Binny while Dinker Sharma will be seen as Kirti Azad. Chirag Patil will be seen enacting the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tahir Raj Bhasin will be playing Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma.

The sports-drama also has Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also features R Badree, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10.