Deepika Padukone, who is all set to play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, has now announced that the film’s trailer will finally be released tomorrow. Taking to social media, she has shared a gripping teaser and wrote the caption, “A moment is all it took… Trailer out tomorrow. Keep watching this space… #Chhapaak. (sic)”

Director Meghna Gulzar tweeted, “A glimpse into a precious journey… Of an unshakeable experience… Chhapaak trailer releases tomorrow. (sic)”



Vikrant Massey, who co-stars with Deepika tweeted, “No one is ever prepared for this.”



Deepika is playing the role of Malti and her transformation took the internet by storm. She sat through two-and-a-half hours of prosthetics every day for her look in the film. Meghna talked about the transformation and said in a statement, “Malti’s presence onscreen reflects the expression in Deepika’s eyes and on her face which comes through the prosthetics. But you won’t see all that she went through behind the scenes onscreen. And that’s the most beautiful part.”

Chhapaak will mark Deepika’s first film after the wedding with Ranveer Singh and it is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Apart from Chhapaak, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year.

She will also play the part of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena’s Mahabharata. The film will be retelling the epic saga of Mahabharata, from the perspective of Draupadi.