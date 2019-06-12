Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shown that he is not only an accomplished megastar but also a man with a big heart when he paid off the outstanding loans of 2100 farmers from Bihar.

Taking to his official blog, Big B wrote about keeping his promise and handing the money over to some of them personally through his son Abhishek and daughter Shweta.

“A promise made done .. the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS with the Bank .. called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them .. at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek ..,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

Along with helping the farmers, Amitabh also wrote that he has another promise to complete which involves helping the families of martyrs.

“And tomorrow another promise to be completed .. to the family and wives of the brave hearts that sacrificed their lives for the Country, at Pulwama, a small gesture of financial aid .. true ‘shaheeds’..,” he wrote.

This is not the first time that Big B had come to the aid of farmers, as last year he had cleared the loans of over one thousand farmers in Uttar Pradesh. Before that, he had donated to help clear the debts of nearly 40 farmers in Andhra Pradesh.