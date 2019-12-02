Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter and Tabu are all set to share the screen for the first time in ‘A Suitable Boy’. The two actors have roped in for Mira Nair’s screen adaptation of Vikram Seth classic. The makers have shared a still from the film featuring Tabu and Ishaan who are seen sitting on a swing in a traditional avatar. The first look shows Ishaan as a young lad, mesmerised with the beauty of a courtesan Saaeda Bai, played by Tabu.

A Suitable Boy’s story revolves around four families, exploring the varied cultures of India. It’s a story of a free India and its people with varied emotions. In the picture shared, Ishaan is seen wearing dhoti and a shirt, while Tabu sits elegantly on a wooden swing, with jasmine flowers in her hair and touching Ishaan’s cheeks with love.

Check the first look here:

View this post on Instagram A Suitable Boy.. first look A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Dec 2, 2019 at 1:40am PST

Earlier, thrilled to be a part of this, Ishaan had penned a heartful message as he shared his co-actors picture with the director. He had stated, “Elated to announce that I’ll be playing Maan Kapoor in @pagliji ’s and @bbcone ‘s official adaptation of Vikram Seth’s ‘A Suitable Boy’. It’s not only my pleasure but an honour to be working on this illustrious material alongside such distinguished artists and technicians led by the indomitable Mira Nair. I hope I can satisfy her vision and give the global audience the character they deserve in Maan. (sic)”

A Suitable Boy tells the story of spirited university student Lata in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election. It is a tale charting the fortunes of four large families and exploring India and its rich and varied culture at a crucial point in its history.

The screenplay of the film has been penned down by Andrew Davies. The film will be a BBC-backed series having six one-hour episodes co-starring actors like Rasika Dugal, Vivaan Shah, Tanya Maniktala and Shefali Shah among others in crucial roles. It is scheduled to be air in June 2020.