Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up Imtiaz Ali’s next in Shimla. It is a sequel of Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal. While fans have been desperately waiting for the makers to reveal the title, director Imtiaz revealed it by sharing an adorable picture of Sara and Kartik. The film has been titled Aaj Kal.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Imtiaz captioned it, “the oxygen that makes the film breathe #aajkal@saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan(clicked during the first few readings of the film, before shoot began)”.

After wrapping up the film, Sara shared pictures from their Shimla schedule on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her co-star Kartik Aaryan and director Imtiaz Ali.

She thanked Imtiaz for his patience, warmth and consideration. She also called herself privileged for getting to work with the filmmaker who has made some amazing films like Jab We Met, Highway, Tamasha among others.

She then went on to Thank Kartik for making her instantly comfortable with him. She confessed that she is going to miss Kartik more than she can admit. “Thank you @kartikaaryan instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit,” her caption further read.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kartik will be playing the lead in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. An earlier report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward”.