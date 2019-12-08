It’s interesting to see how actor Aamir Khan never shies away from experimenting with his physical appearances in all the films he takes up. From increasing weight, rapidly developing the six-pack abs and setting trends with his hairdos and beard styles – he takes risks that are usually well paid. Now, in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, he is playing the character of a Sikh man. A new look of Aamir from the film is currently doing the rounds on social media.

The first poster of the Advait Chandan directorial was out recently and Aamir was seen donning a turban on it. Now, in the leaked look, he is seen in a casual look with a cap, a hanging shirt above a loose T-shirt. The actor’s beard, however, stays intact. The look has added to the curiosity around the film among the audience and those who have seen Forrest Gump would relate to the still.

Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer and this look is certainly an iconic one. In the film, Forrest is on a run when he is seen donning this avatar. The film is filled with many iconic scenes like this. As is, Aamir looks impressive and totally unrecognisable.

The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir in the lead. Actor Mona Singh, who’s popular for her performance in the role of Jassi in Sony TV’s show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, plays an important role in the story. South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi, who recently gave a terrific performance in Tamil film Super Deluxe, is also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is currently being shot in Punjab. It’s slated to hit the screens on December 25 as the big Christmas release next year. Watch out!