Actor Aamir Khan took to social media to remember his late father, filmmaker Tahir Hussain, on his 10th death anniversary. The popular director and producer had died on February 2, 2010, due to a heart attack. Aamir posted a collage of three never-seen-before childhood pictures of himself on Twitter and simply wrote, “Remembering my father…” in the caption.

All the three pictures showed a baby Aamir posing with his father. While in the first picture, his father is seen holding him in the arms, the second picture also shows his mother – Zeenat Hussain and his sister posing alongside. The third picture shows his father posing with some friends including Raj Kapoor. Check out this post:

Aamir belongs to the family of filmmakers and actors. His father was not just a popular director and producer but he had also worked as a writer and actor in many films. He first acted in 1961 film Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai and then went on to perform in films Janam Janam Na Saath (1977) and Pyar Ka Mausam (1969) as Sardar Ranjit Kumar. His most notable work as a producer includes films like Caravan (1971), Anamika (1973), Madhosh (1974), Zakhmee (1975), Janam Janam Na Saath (1977) and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) among others.

Meanwhile, Aamir is currently working on his next film titled Laal Singh Chaddha. It’s an official Hindi remake of one of the most celebrated Hollywood films – Forrest Gump, that was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks in the lead. Aamir has reunited with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film and the shooting is currently underway. Directed by Advait Chandan, it’s slated to hit the screens on December 25, this year.