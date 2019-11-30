The top Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, took some time out of the busy schedule to seek blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, on Saturday. The Dangal star was seen in a casual attire sporting a complete bearded look. Surrounded by other devotees, Aamir sought the blessings ahead of the release of his new film in which he is playing the role of a Sikh.

Aamir is known for his perfection has gotten into the skin of the character as usual. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. In the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan will play the role opposite Aamir.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s pictures from Golden Temple:



The film will be directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan and it will be written by Atul Kulkarni. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ would mark as the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after giving two of the critically appreciated movies — ‘3 idiots’ and ‘Talaash’.

The film was officially announced on March 14, 2019, by Aamir on the occasion of his birthday. The movie is reportedly shot in Punjab. The buzz took over the media with a storm after he unveiled the teaser poster followed by his look from the movie.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2020 on the day of Christmas.

Talking about Aamir Khan’s professional life, he was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan.