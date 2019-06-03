Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s son Junaid Khan turns 26 today and daddy has a special way to wish him. Aamir recently shared a cute picture on his son Junaid with actor Rani Mukherjee. He can be seen smiling proudly as he poses right to Mardaani actor. Junaid Khan looked so happy and excited in the pic that Aamir Khan had to write, “I wonder how he managed to charm Rani… I never did !

Happy Birthday Junsie”.

Junaid Khan is an Assistant Director, actor and a social worker and follow’s his father’s footsteps. In fact, Junaid worked as an apprentice in 2015 film ‘PK’.

Junaid Khan and Rani Mukherjee’s pic is from ‘Junoon’ match hosted by Rotaract Club of HR College in Mumbai on May 1, 2012.

Check out Aamir Khan’s status:

On Karan Johar’s chat show, Aamir Khan revealed that his children, Junaid and Ira, are keen on entering Bollywood. He revealed, “I think Junaid wants to be in films. He wants to act, he also wants to direct and make a film. I warned him that he has chosen a tough path. He happens to be my son and there will always be comparisons. It’ll be probably tougher for him.”

“We are looking for Junaid. I’ve seen his work and I’m quite happy with it. When we will get the right kind of story… I believe in screen tests so he has to pass the test. If he does a good test, he’ll be in the film. If not, he won’t be,” Aamir said in a group interview. He also revealed that Junaid has trained in acting from American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA and has been taking part in plays.