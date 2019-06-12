Aamir Khan‘s daughter Ira Khan has been making headlines for her alleged relationship with singer, composer, and producer Mishaal Kirpalani with whom she keeps sharing pictures on Instagram. Recently, the celeb kid finally broke her silence on the rumours and hinted about her relationship with Mishaal.

Ira decided to go for a question and answer round with her Instagram followers. Most of her followers were interested to know about her relationship status. When a user asked her, “Are you dating someone?” she decided to answer it by just sharing a cozy picture with Mishaal. Well, that says it all.

Ira earlier shared pictures of her belly piercing and arm tattoo which took the internet by storm. Flaunting her piercing on Instagram and soaking in the sun as she captioned it, “Here comes the sun.” Sharing a black and white close up picture of her tattoo, she captioned it, “If we won’t, who will?”.



A few days ago, Ira celebrated her 21st birthday and flooded her Instagram with photos from the celebration. In one of the stills shared, Ira gets cozy in Mishaal Kirpalani’s arms as she poses from the camera.