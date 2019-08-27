Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is dating singer, composer, and producer Mishaal Kirpalani with whom she keeps sharing pictures on Instagram. The star kid had earlier admitted about being in a relationship with Mishaal through question and answer round. When a user asked her, “Are you dating someone?” she decided to answer it by just sharing a cosy picture with Mishaal. Recently, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with Mishaal by sharing a throwback picture.

The mushy picture which is a little blur, shows Ira and Mishaal looking at each other in a lovable manner. While sharing the Instagram story with her fans, Ira writes, “Aaaayee on this day 2017”.

They look perfect together in every picture. A few days ago, Ira shared a romantic picture which gave all of us ‘couple goals’. Mishaal held Ira in his arms in the viral photo. Looked like she was missing him as she captioned the photo writing, “Everything will be okay #missyou #life #existentialcrisis #acceptance #notsomidlifecrisis #love #relationship #sofarsogood #us #theworld #humanity #keepcalm #itsokay #smile.”

Have a look at Ira and Mishaal’s lovey-dovey pic:

Ira Khan sent the netizens into a frenzy and they started bombarding the comments section of the post. While some of her followers commented writing about how adorable they looked together and what a lovely couple the two of them made, others also wondered if Ira has had a break-up. “Dil toot gaya” wrote one of the Instagram users.

Talking about the star kid’s professional life, Ira is currently gearing up to make her directorial debut in Bollywood. She is already making her directorial debut with a theatrical production which has been titled ‘Euripides Medea.‘