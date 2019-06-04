Aamir Khan‘s daughter Ira Khan has been making headlines for her pictures with rumoured boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani on Instagram. Recently, the celebrity kid got her first tattoo and a few days ago, she shared a glimpse of it on Instagram.

In another photo, Ira can be seen soaking in the sun as she flaunts her belly piercing. She captioned it, “Here comes the sun.” Sharing a black and white close up picture of her tattoo, she captioned it, “If we won’t, who will?”.

A few days ago, Ira celebrated her 21st birthday and flooded her Instagram with photos from the celebration. In one of the stills shared, Ira gets cozy in Mishaal Kirpalani’s arms as she poses from the camera.

Ira’s rumoured boyfriend Mishaal is a singer, composer and producer. Ira even directed Mishaal’s music video titled Pills which is about drugs. Earlier this year, Mishaal shared the music video on Youtube and credited Ira for directing it.