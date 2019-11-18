Actor Aamir Khan has never worried about experimenting with his looks. After first bulking up and loosing for a role as a wrestler in Dangal, he is now all set for another role of a Punjabi man in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘. Early today, Aamir shared his first look in and as Laal Singh Chaddha and it will definitely bring a smile on your face.

The actor can be seen wearing a long beard, pink turban along with a blue and pink checked shirt. Introducing his character for the first time, Aamir on Instagram wrote, “Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal…Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Aamir Khan has stepped into the shoes of Tom Hanks for the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. A few days ago, the Dangal actor also put out a motion poster of the film which was filled with a soothing feel. The poster had “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya kahaani mein hum” playing in the background.

Take a look at the poster:

View this post on Instagram Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal…Laal Singh Chaddha.🙏 A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 8:48pm PST

Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni, and directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit theatres on Christmas next year.

The film will see Aamir reuniting with his ‘Talaash’ and ‘3 Idiots’ co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two will share the screen for the third time.

Meanwhile Kareena, who was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Veere Di Wedding’, will next star in ‘Good News’, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also feature in ‘Angrezi Medium’ alongside Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar’s magnum opus ‘Takht’.