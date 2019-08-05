Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is all praise for Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, and in a tweet said that the latter is an excellent inspiration and mentor for the next generation of athletes.

The tweet which he posted was in reply to one that NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had shared on his page about how Bindra was trying to create an ecosystem for aspiring young talent to be at par with global athletes.

We couldn’t agree more @amitabhk87! @Abhinav_Bindra is an excellent inspiration & mentor for the next generation of athletes! https://t.co/EP56QUEgUq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 5, 2019

According to IANS, there are reports that Anil and his son Harshvardhan Kapoor will be starring in Bindra’s biopic, with the latter essaying the role of Abhinav in the film.

At the moment, Anil, who was last seen in Total Dhamaal, has three movies lined up, namely Pagalpanti, which is scheduled to be released in November this year, Malang and Takht, both which are expected to be released in 2020.