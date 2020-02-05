Actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 44th birthday on Tuesday. The actor began the celebrations from mid-night with his family and the pictures of the same are currently surfacing on social media. Aishwarya and Abhishek are seen posing with their dear daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in the pictures. Parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are also seen posing in the frame. Pretty smiles, a beautiful cake and family bonding define these pictures.

While sharing the photos on Instagram, Aishwarya posted a simple birthday wish for ‘baby-papa’. She wrote, “HappyBirthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa🤗😘💝Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS 💕❤️✨” (sic) in the caption of her post. Check out this:

View this post on Instagram ✨🥰HappyBirthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa🤗😘💝Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS 💕❤️✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Feb 4, 2020 at 12:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram ✨🥰Always 💝✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Feb 4, 2020 at 12:35pm PST

Abhishek’s sister, Shweta Bachchan, too, wished the actor on Instagram with an adorable childhood picture. It shows a young Abhishek riding a tiny bike and Shweta trying to take it away from him. Shweta posted the picture with a lovely caption. She wrote, “Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two ♥️🎂” (sic) and AB junior also commented on the post: “See… @nikhil_nanda I was promoting Escorts tractors from a young age!” (sic). Check out the post here:

Along with the actor’s birthday, Abhishek and his family are also celebrating a wedding in the family. Shweta Bachchan’s brother-in-law, Armaan Jain, got married to his childhood sweetheart Anissa Malhotra on Monday and the Bachchan family was seen blessing the couple at the reception that followed. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya made for a stunning pair at the wedding reception of Armaan and Anissa as they posed with their daughter Aaradhya for the paparazzi outside the venue. While Aishwarya wore a white gown (that seemed like designed by Manish Malhotra), Abhishek turned up in black bandhgala suit. Even the senior Bachchan and his wife were present at the party. While the legendary actor waved for the photos, Jaya Bachchan steered clear away from posing for the cameras. Shweta, too, didn’t come outside to pose and was busy managing the ceremony inside.