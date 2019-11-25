Actor Abhishek Bachchan has got a new addition to his impressive lineup of films. After announcing The Big Bull produced by Ajay Devgn and anthropology with Anurag Basu, Junior Bachchan will be seen in and as Bob Biswas in Shah Rukh Khan‘s next produced film. The official announcement of the film was made by Red Chillies Entertainment on its social media accounts.

The official Instagram handle of RDE shared a picture of Abhishek posing with SRK announcing that they are teaming up for the second time after Happy New Year. The caption on the post read, “Nomoshkar! 🙏🏻👓 Thrilled to announce our upcoming film, #BobBiswas in association with #BoundScriptProduction; starring @bachchan and directed by #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh.” (sic)

Bob Biswas is a prequel to Kahaani that featured Vidya Balan in the lead and was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is a spin-off of the main antagonist in Kahaani that registered his eerie presence in the audience’s minds by doing ‘namoshkar‘ in a distinct way. The character was played by Saswata Chatterjee.

Bob Biswas is being directed by Ghosh’s daughter Divya Annapurna Ghosh and it’s not yet revealed whether Vidya is going to be a part of the film or not. SRK himself welcomed Abhishek in the club and took to Twitter to write, “#BobBiswas is coming to ‘kill it!’ Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by

@juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.” (sic)

The details regarding the shooting-schedule and the release date are not out yet. It would be interesting to see how Abhishek manages to take forward the legacy Vidya set in a fabulous manner.