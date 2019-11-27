Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared an unseen picture of his grandparents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan on his grandfather’s 112th birth anniversary. Along with a black and white picture, he wrote a beautiful caption stating that he still misses them a lot. “It would have been my Grandfather’s 112th birthday today..Still remembered, still missed.,” wrote Abhishek while remembering late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Wednesday afternoon.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a noted poet of the country and father of one of the most celebrated Indian actors Amitabh Bachchan and grandfather of Abhishek Bachchan. He is widely remembered for one of his literary creations — ‘Madhushala‘. He is credited with bringing out some really outstanding poems and some of which include ‘Aakul Antar’, ‘Ekaant Sangeet’, ‘Soot Ki Maala’, ‘Aarti Aur Angaare’ and ‘Bahut Din Beete’ among others.

He was also the husband of social activist, Teji Bachchan, father of Amitabh Bachchan. In 1976, he received the Padma Bhushan for his service to Hindi literature.

Take a look at the picture shared by Abhishek Bachchan:



On his work front, Abhishek has bagged the lead role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming production titled ‘Bob Biswas’, which will be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and directed by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma along with Sujoy Ghosh.

Junior Bachchan is also awaiting the release of ‘The Big Bull’, which is being produced by Ajay Devgn. The film marks the duo’s reunion after seven years they last collaborated in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Bol Bachchan.’ It is being helmed by Kookie Gulati and as per media reports, the feature will star Ileana D’Cruz. The first poster of the film was out in September where Abhishek described it as “an unreal story.”

Apart from ‘The Big Bull,’ Abhishek will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled next, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi.