Bollywood actor and junior Bachchan loves to pamper his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Be it a regular day or a special date, Abhishek never misses making her feel loved with his sweet gestures. And today, on former Miss World’s birthday the Guru actor posted an ultra-sweet picture of Aish where she looks straight out of a fairy tale with Roman cityscape in the backdrop. He wrote “Happy birthday Principessa (Princess).” For the uninitiated, “principessa” is Italian for a princess and we must say she looks like a princess.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 46th birthday on Friday, November 1 in Italy with her family. Her Roman holiday is a mix of work and vacation, which explains her red carpet like look from last evening when she attended an event to celebrate her 20 years of association with watch brand Longines.

Check Aishwarya Rai’s beautiful picture and birthday post by beloved husband Abhishek:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Principessa!!! ❤️ A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:36pm PDT



Along with Abhishek, Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre, Shweta Bachchan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh too showered birthday wishes on the actor in the comment section.

The couple has been married for 12 years now and is parents to a daughter named Aaradhya. With a career spanning over two decades, Aishwarya has not only earned a name in Bollywood but Bengali and Tamil film industry too.

On the work front, Aishwarya recently appeared in the 2018 release ‘Fanney Khan’ opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, she has also lent her voice to Angelina Jolie’s titular evil witch character in the Hindi version of the recent release ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’. The Joachim Ronning directorial is a sequel to the 2014 film ‘Maleficent’ and hit big screens on October 18.