Been there, done that is our current reaction to Abhishek Bachchan‘s tweet as he evidently shied away from Amitabh Bachchan‘s raw display of the former’s childhood affection for “Darling Papa”. Acting all “sakht launda” as he embarrassingly acknowledged the mushy tweet by Big B, Abhishek’s tweet seemed to be blushing red and we can’t help but relate.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Amitabh shared the picture of a handwritten note penned by Abhishek sometime during his childhood when the megastar was away for a long shoot. The adorably heartwarming letter read, “Darling Papa, How are you? We all are well. I miss you very much. Papa, you will be home soon. Papa, I am praying for you smile. Papa God is hearing our prayers. Do not worry. I will after mama, Shweta didi and the house. I am naughty sometimes. I love you papa. Your darling son, Abhishek (sic).” Amitabh tweeted it with a caption, “Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule .. पूत सपूत तो क्यूँ धन संचय ; पूत कपूत तो क्यूँ धन संचय (sic).” Quick to reply, Abhishek hid his embarrassment as he retweeted, “. @SrBachchan evidently before I took a creative letter writing course. (sic)”

. @SrBachchan evidently before I took a creative letter writing course. 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/VWWMISYgat — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 15, 2019

On the professional front, the much-awaited release date of Shoojit Sircar-directorial Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead has finally been revealed. Treating fans to the lead duo’s first look from the movie, the makers confirmed the release date to be February 28, 2020, instead of April 2020.

Apart from this, Amitabh also has Rumi Jaffrey-directorial, Chehre opposite Emraan Hashmi. Bankrolled by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the movie also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. Helmed by Rumi, Chehre was slated to hit the cinema screens on February 21, 2020 but will now do so on April 24th, 2020.

Another one in Big B’s kitty is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where Amitabh will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy.

As for Abhishek, he will star in filmmaker Anurag Basu‘s next, which is believed to be the sequel to Life in a… Metro. Earlier, the makers decided to cast Asha Negi opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the film. The other actors in the film, which is being called Ludo, include Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao. While neither Asha nor the team of the film has confirmed the news, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that the popular daily soap actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ludo.

Taking fans by surprise without any prior hints, Abhishek Bachchan also started shooting for The Big Bull, bankrolled by Ajay Devgn in September this year. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the duo had even shared pictures on the first day of shoot and fans were on the edge with excitement.