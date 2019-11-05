Actor Abhishek Bachchan is often targeted on social media and most of the times, it’s because of his performance in films or a not-so-successful stint in Bollywood despite good films like Guru, Sarkar and Raavan among others. Something similar happened recently when a Twitter user tried to troll him for working in a lesser number of films than his contemporaries in the industry. However, trust Abhishek to not give such trolls the satisfaction they seek by unnecessary criticising the famous personalities on social media. The actor subtly gave a befitting reply to the troll.

It so happened that Abhishek made a motivational post about hardwork and how to make an impossible look possible on Monday. A Twitter user tried to take a dig at Abhishek and called him ‘unemployed’. “What do you call a person who is happy on a Monday? Unemployed !,” the user wrote. AB junior took notice of the tweet and didn’t take much time in giving the person peace of his/ her mind. The actor wrote back and revealed what gives him the courage to get up every Monday and work with total energy. “Nah! Disagree. Somebody who loves doing whatever they are doing,” Abhishek wrote back. Check out the tweets here:

Nah! Disagree. Somebody who loves doing whatever they are doing. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 4, 2019

This is not the first time Abhishek had to speak on his behalf to shut someone up who was adamant to pull him down through a tweet or a post on social media. Earlier, a Twitter user trolled AB by posting about his family and how he lives with his parents. The actor replied to the user by schooling him about the warmth of family and how beautiful it is to be there for the parents the way they have been for their kids. His tweet read, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.” (sic)

Truly savage!