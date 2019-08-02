Another heart-wrenching and the horrifying incident happened in the Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur railway station, where a three-year-old girl was kidnapped were sleeping near her mother, gang-raped and later beheaded. This is not all, the criminals later left her mutilated body in a plastic bag that was found in bushes around four kilometres from the railway station.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday took to Twitter to condemn the barbaric gang-rape and beheading of a 3-year-old girl in Jamshedpur. She said that exemplary punishment should be meted out to the perpetrators to stop others from committing similar crimes. “A 3-year-old girl who was sleeping beside her mother at a railway station was kidnapped, gang-raped and beheaded in Jamshedpur. This is so inhuman and vile, it is literally making me shake in anger. Absolutely horrifying,” Anushka wrote in a series of tweets posted on the micro-blogging site.

In another tweet, she expressed that the rapist should be punished so severely that no other person ever dares to commit such a crime. “I hope and wish and urge justice is brought upon this atrocity at the earliest. And punishment so severe that anyone else shudders to commit such a heinous, demonic crime !” The Zero actor tweeted.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha retweeted Anushka’s tweet and wrote, “Let me give bad news. This is just the start. We all have a sleepy wild animal inside ourselves. That animal is awaking slowly.”

The 3-year-old was kidnapped from Tatanagar station platform on July 25. Footage from CCTV cameras helped the police track down the main suspects. The men involved in heinous crime have been arrested by the police.